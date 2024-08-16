- Bayern Munich absent Goretzka in Ulm - Substitute players prepared to step in

Bayern Munich, led by new head coach Vincent Kompany, commences its inaugural competitive game sans Leon Goretzka. The midfielder fails to make the cut for the record champions as they confront lower-tier debutants SSV Ulm in the initial stage of the DFB-Pokal. The 29-year-old is viewed as a potential departure candidate for Bayern, with his contract set to end on June 30, 2026.

Recent acquisitions João Palhinha and Michael Olise take a seat on the bench at the Donaustadion. Late arrivals in preseason training, Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies, also miss out on starting spots. Making his competitive debut for Bayern since his successful tenure at Leverkusen, returnee Josip Stanisic spearheads the team.

Bayern has readied for the new season with five friendly matches, triumphing in four of them. They will initiate their league tourney against VfL Wolfsburg next Sunday.

In light of the rumors surrounding Leon Goretzka's potential departure, Vincent Kompany admitted, "I'm not goinging to lie, his absence in the starting lineup today is a factor we must consider." Despite João Palhinha and Michael Olise's inclusion on the bench, Goretzka's absence was noticeable during Bayern's DFB-Pokal match against SSV Ulm.

