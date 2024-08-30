- Bayern is thrilled with the impressive beginning of talented youngster Wanner at Heidenheim.

Bayern Munich sees the loan arrangement as the perfect setup for a standout prospect like 18-year-old Austrian Paul Wanner, who's currently impressing at Bundesliga team 1. FC Heidenheim. Lent to Heidenheim by Bayern for a year, Wanner played a decisive part in their Conference League play-off triumph over ex-Swedish champions BK Häcken, netting a goal and setting up a key assist in the closing moments of the home game, clinching a 3:2 victory.

Prior to this, Wanner had already found the back of the net for Heidenheim in both the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. "Paul showed significant growth during his time in Elversberg last season," comments Bayern's sports director Max Eberl. "Now we needed to find the right progression for him." After the 2. Bundesliga campaign, Heidenheim offers an excellent stage for the youth player, who's bound to Bayern until June 30, 2027. "Paul has immense talent," Eberl asserts.

Wanner's impressive performance at 1. FC Heidenheim has attracted attention beyond Germany, with scouts from other European leagues showing interest. Bayern Munich believes that Germany's Bundesliga provides an ideal environment for the further development of young talents like Wanner.

