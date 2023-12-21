Bundesliga - Bayern "in the red" - Tuchel hopes for transfer market

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has once again referred to the tense personnel situation at the record soccer champions following the feat of strength in the 2-1 win at VfL Wolfsburg. "Something may happen, but the winter transfer market is not easy," said the 50-year-old on pay-TV channel Sky on Wednesday evening. In the game at VfL, the coach was missing eight sick or injured professionals, and several starting eleven players went into the game with ailments. "A few were in the red zone," said the coach.

Dayot Upamecano was so weakened by a stomach bug that he was in hospital, reported Tuchel. Raphaël Guerreiro had also spent "the whole night" on the toilet, said the coach. Konrad Laimer had to play with a damaged knee. "There are always too many places available," said Tuchel, looking at the personnel sheet. The Bayern goals were scored by Jamal Musiala (33rd minute) and Harry Kane (43rd).

Source: www.stern.de