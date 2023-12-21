Skip to content
Bayern "in the red" - Tuchel hopes for transfer market

Bayern are dragging themselves into the winter break with the last of their strength. Wolfsburg are also missing a number of professionals. And some of those who are playing are injured, as Thomas Tuchel reported afterwards.

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has once again referred to the tense personnel situation at the record soccer champions following the feat of strength in the 2-1 win at VfL Wolfsburg. "Something may happen, but the winter transfer market is not easy," said the 50-year-old on pay-TV channel Sky on Wednesday evening. In the game at VfL, the coach was missing eight sick or injured professionals, and several starting eleven players went into the game with ailments. "A few were in the red zone," said the coach.

Dayot Upamecano was so weakened by a stomach bug that he was in hospital, reported Tuchel. Raphaël Guerreiro had also spent "the whole night" on the toilet, said the coach. Konrad Laimer had to play with a damaged knee. "There are always too many places available," said Tuchel, looking at the personnel sheet. The Bayern goals were scored by Jamal Musiala (33rd minute) and Harry Kane (43rd).

Source: www.stern.de

