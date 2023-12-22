UEFA - Bayern boss Dreesen: Door for Super League remains closed

Jan-Christian Dreesen of FC Bayern Munich has reaffirmed his previous stance following the ruling on the Super League. "We have taken note of the ruling of the European Court of Justice. However, this does not change the position of FC Bayern and the ECA that such a competition would represent an attack on the importance of the national leagues and the statics of European soccer," said Dreesen in his function as CEO of FC Bayern and Vice-Chairman of the European Club Association (ECA) when asked by Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Thursday.

"The Bundesliga is the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues are the foundation of European soccer clubs. It is therefore our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen it, not to weaken it. We are also committed to the European club competitions under the umbrella of UEFA. So let me make it very clear once again: the door for the Super League at FC Bayern remains closed," said the 56-year-old.

UEFA had suffered a defeat before the highest European court in the dispute over the establishment of a Super League in soccer. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Thursday in Luxembourg that the major soccer associations FIFA and UEFA may not make other competitions dependent on their approval and may not prohibit clubs and players from participating in these competitions. However, this does not necessarily mean that the Super League must be approved, according to the judges.

There is no framework for the rules of the associations that ensures that the requirements are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate. The rules granting FIFA and UEFA exclusive control over the commercial exploitation of competition rights would also restrict competition in the EU, according to the ruling. FIFA and UEFA were abusing their dominant market position.

Source: www.stern.de