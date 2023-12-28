Skip to content
Bayern boss counters Schaffert: Disservice to DFB selection

DFB vice-president Ralph-Uwe Schaffert also mentions Joshua Kimmich by name in his criticism of the national team. His club boss comments on this clearly.

Bayern boss Jan-Christian Dreesen has rejected DFB vice-president Ralph-Uwe Schaffert 's criticism of Joshua Kimmich. "I am more than irritated by these statements. It is incomprehensible when the vice president of the DFB criticizes the performance of a deserving and important national player like Joshua Kimmich at his club," Dreesen told the "Bild" newspaper. Schaffert was doing the national soccer team "a disservice".

In an interview with the "Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung" and the "Neue Presse", Schaffert, head of the North German association, accused the current national team players of a lack of commitment and explicitly mentioned Bayern professional Kimmich. The 82-time international has "so far failed to prove" that he is a leader, said Schaffert: "Even at the club."

There are "enough topics at the DFB that Mr. Schaffert could have dealt with before making such statements publicly," said Dreesen, who took over as CEO of the German record champions in May. Previously, DFB sports director Rudi Völler had described the manner of Schaffert's criticism as excessive.

Details on Schaffert at dfb.de Dreesen statements

