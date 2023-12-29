Skip to content
Bayern basketball's "discovery process" continues

"We got the win, that's what counts." The narrow 85:84 win against Valencia improves FC Bayern's prospects in the Euroleague at the end of the season.

2 min read
Coach Pablo Laso of Munich watches the game from the sidelines.
After a dramatic end to the Euroleague season, FC Bayern Munich's basketball team are looking ahead to 2024 with positive feelings. "We've improved a lot over the last few weeks," said national player Andreas Obst after the 85:84 (38:39) win against Spanish club Valencia BC. The narrow victory improved the Bundesliga club's prospects of making the playoffs. After eight wins and nine defeats, Munich are twelfth in the table. And Obst recalled "a difficult start" to the current season.

In its first year under coach Pablo Laso, the team is still developing at the end of the year. "We had a few games that we lost unnecessarily, which was simply due to the new constellation," said Obst: "It's a discovery process that we have to go through. We're not at the end yet and are still on the way up."

The 6,500 spectators at BMW Park, which was sold out again, witnessed a close game against Valencia on Thursday evening. Vladimir Lucic drained two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to make it 84:81, after which Carsen Edwards also stretched the lead to four points from the foul line. A successful shot from distance by the visitors came too late.

Munich's best scorers were Leandro Bolmaro and Devin Booker with 13 points each. Lucic and Obst scored twelve points each. "It was a strange game. That may still be due to the Christmas holidays, everyone still has to digest the food a bit. It also felt very tough on the court," commented Obst.

Laso praised his team's "great effort". Both teams played at a high level, considering the tough schedule for everyone. The Bayern coach saw "a lot of good things" from his team and emphasized what was decisive for him: "In the end, we got the win, that's what counts." Bayern's basketball players still have to play once this year: this Saturday evening in the Bundesliga at home against Heidelberg.

