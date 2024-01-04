Bayer makes progress in Parkinson's gene therapy

There is reason for new hope for Parkinson's patients - the pharmaceutical company Bayer has reported success in the first test phase of its new gene therapy to treat the disease. The second test phase is already in the starting blocks.

Bayer and its biotech subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics are making progress in the development of a novel gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The Leverkusen-based pharmaceutical and agricultural company announced that the drug had achieved the first priority objective in a Phase 1b clinical trial.

The gene therapy was well tolerated by all eleven patients over an observation period of 18 months, and no serious adverse events occurred. The detailed data are to be published in the second quarter. A phase 2 trial is being prepared and is scheduled to start as planned in the first half of the year. The core of the therapy is the transplantation of cells into the brains of the test subjects in order to compensate for the damage to the nerve cells caused by the disease.

Millions of people affected worldwide

Parkinson's is the most common neurodegenerative movement disorder, affecting more than ten million people worldwide. It is caused by damage to the nerve cells in the brain, which leads to a lack of the neurotransmitter dopamine.

The drugs used to date can alleviate the symptoms of the disease, but there is still no cure. Bayer secured the gene therapy with the complete takeover of BlueRock in 2019.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de