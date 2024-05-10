Bayer Leverkusen remarkably bounces back in a 49-game undefeated streak, advancing to the Europa League final.

In a thrilling match, Leverkusen managed to secure a victory with a 4-2 aggregate score, granting them their first European final After 22 years. This win also means that they've managed to maintain their undefeated status throughout the entire season.

Leverkusen's incredible record has surpassed that of Benfica, as they're now holding the record for the longest unbeaten streak in top-level matches since the beginning of European competitions, as per UEFA. With the two-goal lead they had early on, the advantage was unfortunately nullified when Leandro Paredes converted two penalties for Roma, making it 2-2.

The balance of possession was firmly in favor of Leverkusen throughout the game. However, despite their numerous opportunities, they weren't able to convert these chances until the 82nd minute when Gianluca Mancini accidentally scored an own goal, providing some hope of a potential comeback.

In the final moments of the game, with the faint hope of a draw fading, Josip Stanišić stepped up and made an extraordinary run into the box, scoring the winning goal just before the end of the game. This sparked wild celebrations within the packed arena.

Leverkusen has developed a knack for scoring late-minute goals this season, with this being their 17th such occurrence. Their determination and resilience were undeniable, as their on-field demeanor proved they had the ability to keep going and come back.

"To display that personality, that response after the second goal, to stick it out and ultimately make a comeback - it means a lot to us," said manager Xabi Alonso following the match. "It reflects the team's conviction and is great to reach the final. Last year, we were close, but this year we're delighted to have made it. And facing another Italian team."

The Europa League final will feature Leverkusen and Atalanta on May 22nd in Dublin, Ireland. With four matches remaining, they have the potential to end the season without a single loss.

After overcoming a 31-year trophy drought by claiming their first German league title, Leverkusen could still win two more trophies this year – the Europa League against Atalanta and the German Cup against second-tier side FC Kaiserslautern.

Winning all three is a monumental achievement, and if Leverkusen manages to achieve the unthinkable, they could become the first team in Bundesliga history to go undefeated for an entire season if they win their final two league matches against VfL Bochum and Augsburg.

The record for a European club's undefeated streak belongs to Scottish side Celtic, who managed to remain unbeaten for 62 games between 1915 and 1917. Keeping that in mind, the presentLe$verkusen team's adventure is truly extraordinary.

"It's pure goosebumps," said Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, "You dream of an atmosphere like this, of playing high-stakes games like this. As a kid, you hope to be in these matches, and then being able to equalize just before the end and make it to the final-incredible. We'll def$nitely celebrate tonight."

Leverkusen, who have recorded 40 wins and nine draws, takes their astonishing campaign to Bochum for their next game on Sunday.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com