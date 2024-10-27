Bayer Leverkusen is becoming increasingly frustrating for themselves.

"Against Werder Bremen, Bayer Leverkusen could only manage a draw. Captain Xhaka was visibly frustrated after the match. He highlighted a major issue that's hindering the team's performance. Xhaka was feeling the pressure, saying, "I gotta make sure I don't mess up my words." In the bowels of the Weser Stadium, he bluntly stated, "This can't keep going on like this. We're letting in two goals per game, and that's not good enough to compete at the top." The 2-2 (1-0) draw against Werder Bremen was still bothering him. Once again, they'd squandered a lead and exposed their defensive weaknesses.

"We need to figure out how to stop conceding goals," Xhaka suggested, pointing out a worrying trend. And the stats don't lie: After eight games, Leverkusen has already conceded 15 goals. Last season, they let in 24 after 34 matches. Hence, they've only managed four league wins so far.

"We're too soft on defense right now," grumbled coach Xabi Alonso. "If we want to be competitive, we need to be willing to make sacrifices." The double blunder by central defender Edmond Tapsoba before the 1-1 goal symbolized their complacency that's seeping into their defense. And so, despite leading twice, they ended up dropping the three points.

Last season, Alonso had overseen the best defense in the league, but now he needs to quickly rectify the situation to avoid a slide towards the bottom. Even though no one in Leverkusen wants to talk about the table yet, the five-point gap to the top is a clear indication of the danger.

"I don't care about the table," Xhaka grumbled. "We're only focused on our games. Who's in the lead doesn't concern us as long as we win our matches." But the reality is stark: If they don't improve their defense, they risk losing their chance to defend their championship title.

German national defender Jonathan Tah admitted his responsibility for the goal surge. "I feel it's my fault. I'm here to make sure we're organized at the back. Every player has to defend. It starts with us in the back. We need to get better," he said, sounding apologetic. The draw felt "crappy" and hurt.

However, before they can focus on improving their defense, they have another title defense mission awaiting them - the DFB-Pokal. Even the second-division team SV Elversberg, who will face them on Tuesday (6 p.m./Sky and live on ntv.de), could prove to be a stumbling block given Leverkusen's current defensive struggles. For now, Xhaka's prescription is straightforward: "The penalty area is our home. No one should invade it."

