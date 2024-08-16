- Bayer is missing in Italy <unk> Son in jail

After the arrest of a 31-year-old from Bavaria in Italy on suspicion of killing his father, the police in Rosenheim released more details about the case on Friday. It is now confirmed that the body found in a car is the father of the suspect. The 60-year-old and his son were initially reported missing in Bavaria.

Witness statements about suspicious noises in the shared apartment of father and son in Raubling and traces found there strengthened the suspicion of a violent crime. Therefore, the police initiated an international manhunt. The Italian police then found the car of the 60-year-old and his body near Naples on Tuesday.

Initial findings suggest that the man was killed. The district court in Rosenheim issued a European arrest warrant for his son. The Italian police arrested the 31-year-old shortly after and took him into custody, where he is currently being held in southern Italy.

Identity of the deceased confirmed

After the death investigation in Italy and the comparison of findings by the Rosenheim criminal police, it is now confirmed that the body is that of the 60-year-old from Raubling, the investigators said. The body shows "significant signs of violence and cut injuries". The body is to be autopsied in Italy next week to determine the exact cause of death.

The Rosenheim police announced that they would send officers to Italy. They will participate in the autopsy, exchange information with local police, and gather more details.

Son is in custody in Italy

The Bavarian police have not yet been able to speak to the arrested 31-year-old. The public prosecutor's office wants him to be extradited to Germany as soon as possible. There are currently "negotiations at the judicial and administrative levels" regarding this. An investigation team is working "at full speed".

The arrested 31-year-old is currently being held in a prison in southern Italy. Upon his extradition to Germany, he will face formal charges for his father's murder.

