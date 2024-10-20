Bayer footballer Boniface suffers severe vehicle mishap

Poor soul Victor Boniface, star striker for Bayer Leverkusen, faced a nail-biting situation on the highway following his heroic performance in the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt, ending in a 2:1 win. His harrowing experience was documented on his Instagram stories. Bayer Leverkusen confirmed the unfortunate incident with the German media RTL/ntv on Saturday evening.

Boniface, only 23 years old, is fortunately doing well, according to Bayer Leverkusen's updates with RTL/ntv. The young footballer was a passenger, not the driver, in the car involved in the accident.

Filling his Instagram stories with messages of hope, Boniface wrote "God is the greatest" and "God's not ready to take me yet," accompanying photos and videos of a deeply damaged car resting diagonally on the highway. He also shared a video revealing his left hand with heavy bleeding, and a person presumably accompanying him in the car could be seen. The unknown person's identity was left unclear.

The rescue services from the Rheingau-Taunus district came to Boniface's aid following the crash, as evident from photos he captured of a rescue service document. The photo was shortly erased from his Instagram stories soon after publication.

Boniface is currently dealing with turbulent days. The Nigerian national team encountered significant delays at an airport in Libya on Monday, keeping him and his teammates held up for over 15 hours. Unfortunately, their game in the Africa Cup qualifiers was eventually boycotted by the Nigerian federation. Despite missing a penalty in the 9th minute, Boniface turned the match around in Frankfurt, eventually scoring the winning goal in the 72nd minute.

Boniface expressed his gratitude for soccer, stating, "I'm grateful for soccer, it gave me the platform to chase my dreams and this close call won't stop me," in a tweet after his harrowing highway incident. After the accident, his teammates at Bayer Leverkusen organized a surprise soccer training session at the hospital, where Boniface was recovering, to lift his spirits.

