Bayer 04 emerges victorious in a turbulent penalty decider

Leipzig keeps the pressure high in the German league. Mainz suffers a convincing loss and protests against Klopp. Leverkusen contains Frankfurt, Wirtz misses a penalty but later scores from an error.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt 2:1 (1:1)

Leverkusen, thanks to a dynamic appearance from promising talent Wirtz, passed the tough test against Frankfurt and returned to winning ways in the German league, moving up to fourth place in the table. The double champions, who brought on Wirtz in the 64th minute and set up the winning goal for Boniface shortly after, defeated Frankfurt 2:1 (1:1) following a thrilling back-and-forth match.

German international Andrich (35.) and Boniface (72.) scored for Leverkusen, who celebrated a successful start to crucial weeks with six more fixtures in the next 21 days, despite Nigerian Boniface missing a penalty (9.). Frankfurt, who took the lead through striker Marmoush (16.), couldn't stop their losing streak in Leverkusen, slipping from third to fifth place.

"They are very dangerous and in good form," coach Alonso had warned before the game. Wirtz, who returned from the national team with an ankle injury, started on the bench. Nevertheless, Leverkusen was the more active team and dominated the early stages. Frankfurt's Ebimbe fouled Adli in the penalty area, but Boniface missed the penalty, hitting it into the arms of Trapp, who had returned to the Frankfurt goal after a video review.

The guests shook off the setback and displayed their offensive prowess. The in-form Marmoush hit the post with a powerful shot from distance (12.) but still put the guests ahead with a penalty after Andrich fouled him on the edge of the box (16.). Andrich equalized with a brilliant finish into the far corner after a dream combination with Adli and Terrier (25.). After the equalizer, the game evened out, with both teams taking a break after the high initial pace. Andrich's long-range shot from his own half surprised Trapp but went just wide (35.).

Boniface missed a chance to give Leverkusen the lead with a header from close range early in the second half (48.). Frankfurt's Ekitike missed the target (58.), and Andrich hit the post with a powerful shot (62.). Wirtz came on and played a part in the winning goal, his cross from the right not cleared by Trapp, allowing Boniface to head in from close range. In a chaotic scene, Tah saved on the line against Ekitike after a mistake by Bayer goalkeeper Hradecky (90.). What a thrilling finale!

Freiburg vs Augsburg 3:1 (3:0)

Patient and with beautiful finishing, Freiburg continues its excellent form in the league. Coach Schuster's team passed the tricky test against Augsburg and rightfully claimed the 3:1 (3:0) victory. Freiburg now has ten unbeaten home games against Augsburg and has 15 points. A long-range strike from Grifo (34'), Lienhart (37') after a corner, and captain Günter (45.+1) with a dream goal put the game beyond reach before halftime. Tietz (65') scored one back for Augsburg, which is in the relegation battle with seven points, while Freiburg keeps up with the league leaders.

Schuster had anticipated a "very uncomfortable opponent" from Bavaria and believed that his team "might not create many chances at the beginning." His prediction proved accurate - and his team showed patience. The hosts tried to control the game but struggled to create dangerous chances in the opening stages. Many inaccuracies hindered Freiburg's early flow. Augsburg's first chance fell to Tietz, but he failed to hit the target (11').

Freiburg retaliated with long-range attempts. Junior Adamu's effort was too off-target (18'), and Labrovic barely managed to keep out Eggestein's powerful shot (27'). But Grifo's beautiful finish from 20 meters proved to be the highlight. Three minutes later, Lienhart headed home from Grifo's corner, and Günter scored a dream goal from distance before the break. After the break, Freiburg eased off and was punished when Tietz scored one back.

Mainz vs Leipzig 0:2 (0:2)

Solid defensively and clinical early on, Leipzig provisionally took the Bundesliga lead with an impressive display. Coach Rose's team won 2:0 (2:0) against bogey team Mainz and remains unbeaten after seven games. Bayern Munich could retake the lead with a win against Stuttgart later in the evening due to a better goal difference. Xavi Simons (20') and Orban (37') gave Leipzig a 2:0 lead, keeping a sixth clean sheet of the season. Leipzig set a new club record with 17 points after seven games. Mainz, meanwhile, suffered its third consecutive home loss under the management of Henriksen.

Rose warned about the trouble from Mainz before the game, mentioning, "Mainz has always given us hassle in the past. They have a highly energetic and intense squad." Leipzig needed to match that intensity, which they did in the initial stages. Both teams neutralized each other in the midfield, with Leipzig having a slight edge. Xavi Simons broke the stalemate with an amazing solo effort, beating Robin Zentner from 12 meters. Leipzig then extended their lead through Orban's header before half-time.

Mainz quickly attempted to retaliate, but faced challenges against the league's toughest defense in the final third. The crucial pass lacked accuracy or was intercepted at the last moment by Leipzig defenders, leaving few clear chances. In contrast, Leipzig displayed ruthless efficiency in front of the goal, with Orban successfully finishing a volley from Openda's pass. After the break, Leipzig shifted into higher gear, maintaining possession without taking unnecessary risks. Mainz, however, committed errors, lacking creative solutions. The majority of the danger came from distance, with Caci's dropkick from 23 meters narrowly missing the post (67.). As the game progressed, Leipzig created more counter-attacks. Benjamin Sesko missed two excellent opportunities to score, failing to pass to the supporting Xavi on both occasions (70., 72.).

During the game, protests from FSV fans against former coach Klopp were heard: "All we let you have, you've forgotten," read a white banner in the Mainz curve. Other banners read: "Are you crazy?" and "Klopp: I liked you until you disappointed me."

Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Heidenheim 3:2 (1:1)

New national team player Tim Kleindienst played a crucial role in Borussia Mönchengladbach's 3-2 victory over his former club 1. FC Heidenheim. The striker, under the guidance of coach Gerardo Seoane, helped Gladbach achieve a deserved win, improving their league position. Heidenheim scored first through Leonardo Scienza (12.), but Ko Itakura equalized for Gladbach (22.). In the second half, Kleindienst, who recently debuted for the German national team, scored with a backheel (62.) and converted a penalty (72.). Marvin Pieringer (80./penalty) reduced the deficit for the visitors.

"No ultimatum for the coach" was emphasized by Gladbach's sporting director Roland Virkus before the crucial game. Seoane made five changes to the team that lost 1-2 to FC Augsburg, with Luca Netz and Kevin Stöger missing from the starting lineup. Kleindienst led the attack against his former club. Franck Honorat (2.) and Marvin Friedrich (3.) missed early chances for the dynamic home team, which was then punished at the other end. Scienza scored from a tight angle, converting a rebound from Jan Schöppner's long-range shot. "We want to see you fight," chanted the Borussia fans, and Itakura responded with the equalizer.

The hosts continued to dominate the game, with Kleindienst and Honorat causing constant unease for Heidenheim. Only the winning goal was missing at half-time. At the start of the second half, Seoane's team seemed to lack the confidence from the first half, allowing Heidenheim to become more offensive. Adrian Beck (58.) missed from close range, and then Kleindienst took charge, scoring a beautiful backheel goal for the lead and confidently converting a penalty against Müller ten minutes later.

TSG Hoffenheim - VfL Bochum 3:1 (1:0)

VfL Bochum is finding it increasingly difficult to avoid relegation. The bottom-placed team lost 1-3 (0-1) to TSG Hoffenheim in their basement battle on the 7th matchday, continuing their search for their first win of the season. The situation is getting more uncomfortable for coach Peter Zeidler. Forward star Andrej Kramaric (11.) and Marius Bülter (64.) scored for Hoffenheim, who had only won one game at the start of the season before the game. VfL still has only one point to their name. Christian Gambo's goal (76.) didn't change that. In the final minutes, national goalkeeper Oliver Baumann saved a poorly executed penalty by Bochum's Lukas Daschner (89.), before Haris Tabakovic (90.+3) secured the victory.

The 19,281 spectators in the Sinsheim Arena witnessed strong performances from Hoffenheim in the early stages. Several chances arose near Bochum's goal in the first ten minutes. Kramaric put Hoffenheim's dominance on the scoreboard with his fifth goal of the season. Bochum, missing Bernardo and Matus Bero, struggled to compete with the Kraichgauer after that. The game was mainly played in or in front of the VfL penalty area. Kramaric should have increased the lead in the 16th minute from close range. Eight minutes later, the 33-year-old hit the crossbar.

Zeidler's depleted squad, missing Grischa Prömel, Ihlas Bebou, Ozan Kabak, David Jurasek, Pavel Kaderabek, and suspended Stanley Nsoki, managed to maintain a slim advantage after 25 minutes. The Bochum fans roared, "Show us what you've got," but their words didn't sway the game. Hoffenheim continued to call the shots. In the 39th minute, Kramaric squandered another golden opportunity.

The spurned chances threatened to turn the tables right before the break. Koji Miyoshi failed to outmaneuver Baumann (43.). Upon resumption, Zeidler introduced Moritz Kwarteng, Ibrahima Sissoko, and Lukas Daschner. Immediately, Daschner came close to drawing level (47.). Meanwhile, Bülter's goal was disallowed for a fingertip offside (49.). With 15 minutes on the clock, there was no room for argument about the goal scored by the ex-Schalke player. Gambo injected an unexpected dose of excitement into the game. Following a foul committed by Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma, Baumann positioned himself for the ensuing penalty. Daschner's effort, regrettably, missed the mark.

After an impressive performance, Leverkusen moves up to fourth place in the German league, securing a 2:1 win over Frankfurt. meanwhile, SC Freiburg continues its excellent form with a 3:1 victory over Augsburg, maintaining its position among the league leaders.

Read also: