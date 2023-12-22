Bundesliga - Bavaria's winter timetable: Four days in the Algarve

FC Bayern Munich will complete a training camp in Portugal after their first Bundesliga match in 2024. Following the home match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on January 12, coach Thomas Tuchel will "spend a few days in warmer climes" with the team led by captain Manuel Neuer, as the German soccer champions announced on Friday. The Munich professionals will travel to Faro from January 14 to 18. In addition to training, the focus in the Algarve will be on team-building measures.

After the Christmas vacation, the first training session of the new year will take place on Tuesday, January 2. There will be a public training session at the club grounds at 16:00. Four days later, Munich will play a test match in Switzerland against FC Basel.

Tuchel had announced that he would use the long week between the home games against Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen on January 21 for a short training camp. January ends for the Bundesliga runners-up with the catch-up match against Union Berlin (24th) and the game at FC Augsburg (27th). One day later, goalscorer Harry Kane and Co. will make up for the traditional fan club visits that had to be canceled at the beginning of December due to the heavy snowfall in Bavaria.

Source: www.stern.de