Minister of Health - Bavaria's midwife premium to be extended for three years

Bavaria will continue to pay midwives a bonus of 5,000 euros over the next three years if they set up in the state. As Health Minister Judith Gerlach (CSU) announced in Munich on Friday, the bonus was paid in 153 cases in 2023. Since the start of the project in September 2019, the one-off establishment bonus has been paid a total of 685 times.

According to the state government's figures, the number of freelance midwives in Bavaria has increased by around 500 to around 3,500 since 2018. For many years, there has been criticism that there are far too few midwives in Bavaria. Midwives not only play an important role in deliveries, but also in the care of young mothers after birth.

In addition to the establishment bonus, the midwife bonus is also intended to reduce the shortage. The bonus payment of 1000 euros can be applied for each year by freelance midwives. The bonus has been paid out more than 5,000 times since 2018.

Message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de