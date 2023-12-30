Basketball Bundesliga - Bavaria's basketball players win clearly against Heidelberg

FC Bayern Munich won easily at the end of the season in the German Basketball League. The title favorites won clearly against MLP Academics Heidelberg by 83:57 (41:26).

The Munich team is still in third place with a record of 9:3 wins. Nelson Weidemann was the best scorer with 16 points in the unchallenged win for Pablo Laso's team.

Rasta Vechta turned around a 15-point deficit to win 85:81 (78:78, 34:40) against the Rostock Seawolves. The visitors led 59:44 with 14 minutes remaining, but then the club from Lower Saxony turned on the heat. With nine wins, the league newcomers are now in a playoff spot.

Braunschweig wins Lower Saxony derby

Playoff contenders MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg and Hamburg Towers also won at the end of the season. Ludwigsburg won the Baden-Württemberg derby against Walter Tigers Tübingen by 104:94 (50:48) and has a record of 9:5 wins. Hamburg claimed its eighth win of the season with a narrow 89:85 (45:42) victory at bottom-of-the-table Hakro Merlins Crailsheim.

In the Lower Saxony derby, Löwen Braunschweig defeated BG Göttingen by a clear 110:82 (54:46). Braunschweig, in eleventh place, can still have hopes of making the playoffs.

