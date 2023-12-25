Taser - Bavarian police use stun guns more frequently

Bavarian police officers are using stun guns more and more frequently: The devices, commonly known as "Tasers" under the name of one manufacturer, were drawn 80 times this year up to mid-November alone. In comparison: in the previous year, stun guns were used 66 times by the end of November, and in 2021 they were used in 51 cases. In most cases, the officers only threatened to use the weapons, which are officially known as "ranged stun guns", as the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior in Munich told the German Press Agency.

According to the provisional figures for this year, the deployments can also be broken down into 60 threats, 18 deployments in distance mode and two deployments in contact mode. There were no fatalities or permanent damage, according to the Ministry of the Interior. "There were only superficial skin injuries caused by the penetration of the arrowheads and, in one case, swelling."

When police officers use their stun guns, they shoot two needle-shaped projectiles into the body of their opponent. The projectiles are usually connected to the weapon with insulated wires, resulting in a flow of electricity that temporarily paralyzes the victim.

Tasers also have a high preventative effect, the ministry emphasized. "A large number of situations can be resolved simply by the threat - verbally or by showing the arc", explained a spokesperson. "The person concerned often reacts to the perception of the device alone." The stun guns are easy to recognize due to their yellow color and can be distinguished from the usual police pistols.

There were initially no Taser deployments involving the use of firearms in 2023 (as of November 10). How often Bavarian police officers have also fired at people or into the air this year has not yet been evaluated. The new police crime statistics will also not be available until mid-March 2024 to determine how many people were injured or killed as a result.

Source: www.stern.de