- Bavarian official maintains that the K-issue remains unresolved for me.

Regarding the Union's prospective chancellor candidate, Bavaria's Science Minister Markus Blume is still undecided. In an interview with "Süddeutsche Zeitung", Blume stated: "Markus Söder is a charismatic figure who gains support nationwide. That's a significant advantage. The CSU has the potential to lead the government, that's a given. However, for me, the 'C' question remains unanswered."

When pondering if CDU/CSU would have the best chance with a Söder in the impending federal election, Blume replied: "That issue hasn't come up yet." CDU leader Friedrich Merz had stated that the Union would settle the 'C' issue towards the end of summer, which commences in September and concludes "around October". Merz and Söder had made this agreement. From Merz's standpoint, he is - as per Söder's opinion - the outright frontrunner.

From Blume's point of view, both parties have "powerful engines that aren't just capable of uniting the Union but also Germany as a whole." When inquired if he could envision being the Federal Minister, he responded: "My duties lie in Bavaria."

