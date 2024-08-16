Bavarian Nurse Charged With Murder

A 77-year-old woman complains of sudden unconsciousness and missing valuables after a nurse in Regensburg attended to her. The clinic has made serious allegations. The public prosecutor's office has charged the nurse with murder and attempted murder in five cases.

A nurse is suspected of administering a strong sedative to a total of six patients in Regensburg to render them unconscious and rob them. One patient died. The public prosecutor's office announced that it has filed charges against the 36-year-old nurse for murder, five counts of attempted murder, robbery, and dangerous bodily harm.

The clinic initially filed a complaint, leading the public prosecutor's office and criminal police to launch an investigation. The suspect has been in custody since late February.

The incident in mid-February was particularly significant. A 77-year-old patient reported that the nurse flushed her line, causing her to lose consciousness. Upon waking up the next morning, she noticed that her rings, worth approximately 500 euros, were missing. An analysis of the patient's blood sample confirmed the presence of the sedative Midazolam, which was freely accessible to the nursing staff.

Drugged and robbed

In five other cases, patients became unconscious while the nurse was on duty, changing their infusion bottles or flushing their lines. In three cases, the victims later discovered that valuable items were missing. A 65-year-old patient suffered a cardiac arrest and died after the nurse allegedly administered the sedative.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the defendant of committing the crimes cunningly and out of greed. The nurse occasionally denies all allegations. The Regional Court of Regensburg will now decide on the admissibility of the indictment and the opening of the main proceedings.

