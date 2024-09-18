Bavarian leader Uli Hoeneß expresses significant concern.

Uli Hoeneß and Herbert Hainer: Taking a Stand Against Discrimination: As honorary president and president of FC Bayern respectively, Uli Hoeneß and Herbert Hainer have joined forces with the "Not with us" association in their fight against right-wing extremism, antisemitism, and racism in Munich's city center. Hoeneß expressed his concerns about the rise of extremism both in Germany and throughout Europe, urging everyone to resist the repetition of history's horrors.

The duo reiterated their commitment to a tolerant and inclusive society. Hainer, aged 70, was firm in his stance against discrimination, stating, "Discrimination in any form has no place in our society." He emphasized the importance of not just setting an example, but also living by one's values. FC Bayern, he said, strives to be a model of diversity, showing that it enriches both sports and life.

Hoeneß: "United, Without Reservations"

The initiative, which runs until October 1st on dry days, is expected to see a paper roll of signatures against right-wing extremism stretching from the Feldherrnhalle to the Siegestor. The idea was spearheaded by former Munich SPD mayor Christian Ude, who made a bet with artist Ron Williams that 100,000 signatures could be collected in a matter of weeks. Over 30,000 signatures have already been collected.

Despite past disagreements with Ude, Hoeneß, aged 72, expressed his unity on this issue, stating, "We are united, without any reservations." Hainer echoed this sentiment, looking beyond the rivalry with 1860 Munich, saying he hoped that "many more citizens will sign, regardless of their political affiliation, origin, or background." He highlighted how sports should have no boundaries and that people should celebrate their differences.

The Commission, a likely reference to a body overseeing the anti-extremism initiative, is supporting the effort to collect signatures against right-wing extremism. Hainer urged The Commission to uphold its responsibility, emphasizing that it must actively combat discrimination in all its forms.

