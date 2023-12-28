Skip to content
Bavarian fire departments provide support in Lower Saxony

The fire departments from Augsburg, Kempten, Rosenheim and Munich are sending relief teams to Lower Saxony to help with the flood situation there. A mobile flood protection wall will be brought from Augsburg to Meppen (Emsland district) in Lower Saxony, said a spokesman for the Augsburg fire...

Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Flood - Bavarian fire departments provide support in Lower Saxony

The fire departments from Augsburg, Kempten, Rosenheim and Munich are sending relief teams to Lower Saxony to help with the flood situation there. A mobile flood protection wall will be brought from Augsburg to Meppen (Emsland district) in Lower Saxony, said a spokesman for the Augsburg fire department on Thursday. The wall is around one kilometer long and can be set up where it is needed within two to three hours.

The flood situation in Lower Saxony and Bremen remains tense. In Meppen, there is a threat of evacuation in the Esterfeld district due to the flooding, said a spokesman for the Meppen fire department. A dyke there was softened over a length of around 350 meters.

