Bavarian females undertake self-rehabilitation post historic insolvency

This week, FC Bayern's women's team experiences their first league loss in 44 games in the Bundesliga, yet manages to secure victory in the Champions League. They triumph over Juventus Turin with goals from Linda Dallmann and Pernille Harder, following a pair of corners.

In the aftermath of the league defeat against VfL Wolfsburg (0:2), the German champions swiftly restored their winning streak within the Champions League, clinching a 2:0 (1:0) victory over Juventus Turin in the second group match.

Forty-four unbeaten matches in the league had come to an end for Bayern when they faced the wolves. Their last Bundesliga loss had also taken place in Wolfsburg on October 23, 2022 (1:2). National player Klara Bühl commented, "We know what we accomplished in the previous 44 league games, and of course, we aim to get back to that level as soon as possible." Coach Alexander Straus echoed her sentiment, stating, "If we perform well, we can keep up with everyone."

The Bayern team seized the chance to prove their mettle in the away match in Italy. Linda Dallmann (17.) and Pernille Harder (73.), who had already scored thrice against FC Arsenal in the Champions League's inaugural game (5:2), secured the victory for the team. However, some good fortune aided the Munich team just before the break, as a post shot and a suspected foul in the penalty area by Dallmann almost led to a Juventus goal.

Even at the start of the second half, the Bayern squad boasted ample opportunities. Despite maintaining possession dominance, however, they failed to create enough menacing chances. A penalty kick was also denied following a foul against Sydney Lohmann (62.). Harder eventually sealed the deal with a goal from a corner, mirroring Dallmann's earlier effort.

Following their commanding win against Arsenal, Bayern remain atop the table in the challenging group C, amassing six points. Juventus, who have won every domestic league game so far, claimed a 1:0 victory over Vålerenga Oslo in their opening match in Europe's top-tier competition. Bayern's next Champions League match is slated for November 12th, against Valerenga. Additionally, an intriguing German affair is scheduled for Thursday at 21:00 (DAZN and live on ntv.de ticker): Wolfsburg will play against record champions Olympique Lyon.

In their second group match of the Champions League, Bayern overcame Juventus of Turin with goals from Linda Dallmann and Pernille Harder, continuing their unbeaten run in the competition. Despite Juventus' dominance in their domestic league, the Italian team could not match Bayern's performance, reflecting the superiority of The Juventus of Turin in the Serie A versus that in the Champions League.

Read also: