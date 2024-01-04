Energy - Bavarian electricity production falls to a low

Following the nuclear phase-out, electricity generation in Bavaria has fallen to its lowest level in over thirty years. According to initial calculations, the Association of the Bavarian Energy and Water Industries assumes that around 64 terawatt hours of electricity will be generated in Bavaria in 2023. This was announced by the Association of the Bavarian Energy and Water Industries (VBEW) on Thursday.

According to the association, this is the lowest figure since the late 1980s. And compared to the peak in 2012, Bavarian electricity generation has fallen by almost a third - almost 30 terawatt hours. This is shown by a comparison with the data from the State Statistical Office and the State Working Group on Energy Balances.

The reason for the sharp decline is that the expansion of renewable energies in Bavaria has not kept pace with the shutdown of nuclear power plants, which once generated over half of Bavaria's electricity. In spring 2023, Isar II was the last Bavarian nuclear power plant to be shut down.

However, the sharp decline in Bavarian electricity generation goes hand in hand with rising demand. "We assume that today's electricity consumption for a climate-neutral Bavaria will roughly double by 2040," said VBEW Managing Director Detlef Fischer. "This involves epoch-making tasks for our electricity supply."

