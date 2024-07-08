Meeting in the Upper Palatinate - Bavarian-Czech exchange with Söder and Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala is traveling to the Oberpfalz region today. In Cham, he will participate in the Bavarian-Czech Borderland Congress with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), as announced by the Bavarian State Chancellery. Before that, Fiala intends to sign the Golden Book of the City and hold a private meeting with Söder.

Additionally, an exchange between the two politicians and the Board of Transboundary Cooperation with the Czech Republic is planned. Representatives of the Czech districts along the German-Czech border are also expected to attend.

Bavaria and the Czech Republic aim to intensify their cooperation on various levels. Topics of interest for both sides include labor mobility, tourism, migration, culture, language instruction, and the transborder emergency services. In May 2023, Fiala met with Söder and the Bavarian cabinet in Regensburg.

