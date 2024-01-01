New Year's Eve - Bavaria welcomes the new year - 18-year-old dies from firecracker

People in Bavaria celebrated the New Year largely peacefully. However, several people were seriously injured in accidents involving pyrotechnics, and an 18-year-old died in the Upper Palatinate due to a firecracker.

According to the police, the young man had thrown a firecracker into a plastic pipe on New Year's Eve in Eschlkam (Cham district) in order to explode it. When his head was above the pipe, the firecracker exploded and injured the man in the head area. An 18-year-old woman, who was standing in the immediate vicinity of the explosion, suffered burns. She was taken to a specialist clinic. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating the background to the incident.

Helpers from the police, fire department and rescue service were called out to hundreds of incidents across Bavaria at the turn of the year. In the state capital alone, the fire and rescue services were called out to around 640 incidents at the turn of the year. In addition to many smaller fires, the fire department also extinguished two large fires, as a spokesperson announced on Monday. A balcony in a high-rise building caught fire and one resident suffered severe burns. In the Solln district, two cars and a building were on fire. There were no injuries. The Munich police were called out to more than 490 incidents - including around 70 incidents involving pyrotechnics.

Most people gathered on New Year's Eve on Marienplatz in front of the town hall. At times, the police counted up to 10,000 people there to welcome in the New Year. As there was a complete ban on fireworks from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. due to a general decree issued by the state capital, the police confiscated fireworks in numerous cases.

In Nuremberg and the surrounding area, the fire and rescue services were called out to more than 1,000 incidents on New Year's Eve. By Monday morning, the integrated control center had recorded around 770 calls for the rescue service and around 250 calls for the fire department. There were no major incidents, but there were several serious burn injuries, it was reported. The Middle Franconia police headquarters recorded 480 operations this year, around 100 fewer than a year ago. The emergency services were particularly busy at Jakobsplatz. Around midnight, numerous people had gathered there, some of whom had deliberately aimed fireworks in the direction of surrounding buildings and other groups of people. The police intervened.

A 34-year-old woman was also injured by pyrotechnics in Hof, Upper Franconia. According to the police, a rocket hit the woman in the chest area on New Year's Eve. The rocket was deflected and exploded at the height of the woman's head. The woman suffered a blast trauma and serious facial injuries. She was taken to hospital. According to the police, the rocket had previously been fired from a group of several people.

A twelve-year-old was injured by a ricochet from a battery of fireworks in Inzell, Upper Bavaria (Traunstein district). According to the police, a ricochet exploded right next to the boy's head. He had to be taken to hospital immediately and treated there. It was initially unclear whether the explosion had caused him any permanent damage. The police are looking for the man who set off the fireworks and are investigating for negligent bodily harm.

The large number of New Year's Eve rockets and firecrackers also made the air in some cities quite bad at times. At midnight, particulate matter levels rose massively in several large cities and at times exceeded the permissible daily limit many times over. In Ingolstadt, for example, particulate matter pollution (PM10) was more than 700 micrograms per cubic meter at around 1 a.m., according to data from the State Office for the Environment (LfU) in Augsburg on Monday. The daily average limit value for particulate matter pollution is 50 micrograms per cubic meter. It may only be exceeded on 35 days a year. In Munich, the value was 580 at the same time. The daily limit was also significantly exceeded at times in Nuremberg, Regensburg and Augsburg. Particulate matter is considered a health hazard.

