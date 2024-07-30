- Bavaria wants better flood protection

Early June saw devastating flooding keep Bavaria on edge for days. Although the current heatwave makes one forget about dangerous floodwaters, preventive measures must be improved. Experts predict that such extreme weather events in the Free State will become increasingly likely due to climate change. In its last meeting before the summer break at Kloster Weltenburg near Kelheim, the cabinet set further course.

New 30-Million-Euro Emergency Program

To quickly repair damage to flood protection facilities, the Free State is providing an additional 30 million euros. Specifically, around 14.5 million euros will go to state waterways of first and second order, around 7.5 million euros to wild streams, and around 8 million euros to municipal facilities. Rivers of first order include large rivers like the Isar, Lech, and Danube, while second-order rivers include smaller, regionally limited streams.

Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder (CSU) also announced that the state will provide an additional 100 million euros in the coming years to accelerate existing flood projects and implement new ones. Notably, the expansion of flood polder systems has been lagging behind plans for years.

Flood polder systems are areas enclosed by dikes that can be flooded during extreme events. After the 1999 flood, the state government decided to build seven large flood polder systems, but only two have been completed so far.

With the 30 million euros for immediate action, the state aims to prevent further risks to life and limb in case of another flood at the damaged protection facilities. The ongoing "PRO Waters 2030" action program already provides around 200 million euros annually.

Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber (Free Voters) stressed that Bavaria will need to invest more in flood protection in the coming years: "Perspectively, we will need around 100 million euros annually from 2026 onwards to accelerate flood protection." He also emphasized that there should be no further cuts in staff at the water management department, as the tasks have significantly increased in recent years. Glauber called on municipalities to work together on flood protection - "not every dam and every dike is built to please everyone."

New Tool for Flood Protection

Starting Thursday, Bavaria will launch a new tool called the "Flood Check" to improve flood protection in municipalities. This includes a consultation between the water management authority and the municipality, plus optional on-site inspections to identify potential water hazards.**

Central to flood protection are existing hazard maps and the warning card for surface runoff and flash floods. These were published in February 2024 and provide information on risks from uncontrolled runoff, even away from waterways. Municipalities will then discuss suitable protective measures and their implementation.

More Natural Flood Protection

In addition to technical flood protection, watercourses in the landscape should also receive more attention. "The landscape itself must become a high-performance water storage system and be designed to slow down water flow and retain water," the statement said.

To achieve this, Bavaria is relying on consultation, decentralized construction measures such as natural retention basins and green runoff channels, promotion of ecologically valuable landscape elements, and land use and area management. In the last five years, more than 40 million euros in subsidies have already been provided for the implementation of over 400 such measures.

Söder sees Bavaria's flood protection on the right track

"We have already invested 4 billion euros since 2001 and will invest another 2 billion in the coming years," said Söder. More than 190 kilometers of dikes have been newly constructed, 340 kilometers of dikes have been renovated, and approximately 2,500 square kilometers have been secured as floodplains. Additionally, there are over 300 new flood retention basins. "So, one can say, we are on the right track."

