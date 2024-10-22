Bavaria persists in its stance against boosting broadcasting fees.

Each year, the debate over the broadcasting fee revives. With two states objecting to a rise and requiring a unanimous approval, the Federal Constitutional Court might eventually step in. In the southernmost part of Germany, differences of opinion persist.

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder is against an immediate hike in the broadcasting fee. Prior to any increase, Söder believes reforms at public broadcasters are necessary. As he stated to the Munich-based media outlet "Münchner Merkur/tz", "Bavaria's firm stance: no increase." He added that conversations about a rise could occur at a later date, but only after reforms have been implemented and demonstrated their effectiveness.

Contrary to Söder's stance, Baden-Württemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann supports an increase. He explained in Stuttgart that the increase equates to about 58 cents per month or 7 euros annually, and is warranted given the KEF's recommendations. KEF stands for the Committee for Establishing the Financing Needs of Broadcasting Organizations.

State leaders convene in Leipzig from Wednesday onward, to discuss various topics including reforms and public broadcaster financing, like ARD and ZDF. Majority-funded by the broadcasting fee, which all households and businesses are required to pay, the KEF proposes an increase of 58 cents, bringing the monthly fee to 18.94 euros starting January. The states must all agree to an increase. Alongside Bavaria, Saxony-Anhalt also opposes a rise.

The vocal court could have the final say

Should broadcasters challenge the proposed increase, as they have done before, it may escalate to the Federal Constitutional Court. Söder commented on a potential legal challenge, stating, "Such a move only reveals that certain broadcasters still have insufficient readiness for change."

The CSU chairman, regarding the reforms to be discussed by the state leaders, expressed his conviction: "This reform is indispensable, I view it as a majority decision." Söder expressed optimism: "We will manage to decrease programming: five instead of ten thematic programs. For radio programs, we must decrease 16 of 72. We require a cap on sports rights. We must reduce the administrative staff by ten percent."

The Prime Minister also stated that the program mandate must change: "The proportion of information must rise to 60%. All of this must be implemented and take effect – then we can evaluate the true financing need."

Kretschmann emphasized that public broadcasting should undergo continuous reforms and manage its finances responsibly. He noted, however, that much of the criticism of the fee stems from right-wing populist circles seeking to abolish public broadcasting altogether. In an era of disinformation and fake news, he argued, public broadcasting is more vital than ever to society.

