Statistics - Bavaria grows due to immigration, birth rate declines

The population in the Free State of Bavaria is growing thanks to immigration from abroad. Last year, the number of people living in Bavaria grew by 192,400 to 13.37 million. This is almost 850,000 more than ten years previously, announced Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) on Wednesday at the presentation of the Statistical Yearbook 2023 in Fürth. Despite a renewed decline in births, the number grew even further to 13.42 million people in the first nine months of the current year.

While internal migration from other parts of the Federal Republic was hardly significant, refugees from Ukraine continued to play the largest role in immigration. In the first nine months of 2023 alone, 12,200 more people immigrated from Ukraine than left again. Syria (7,600) and Turkey (7,300) were the next most important countries. Last year, 63 percent of Bavaria's migration gain was due to Ukraine.

The number of births is set to fall again in 2022, after the number of babies had risen steadily from 2011 to 2021. In 2022, 124,900 children were born in Bavaria, compared to 134,321 in 2021. 2023 will again see a decline in births. The reasons for this are manifold, said the President of the State Statistical Office, Thomas Gößl. They range from possible pull-forward effects of pregnancies in the coronavirus years to childcare problems.

The statistical yearbook contains 177,000 pages of data on all possible areas of life in Bavaria. On Wednesday, Herrmann highlighted the sharp rise in the use of electric cars. From January to September 2023, 448,437 new cars were registered in Bavaria, almost half of which (211,61) were vehicles with alternative drive systems. With an increase of 38.3 percent to 75,591, purely electrically powered vehicles recorded the largest growth. However, this also means a challenge for government agencies to improve the charging infrastructure, said Herrmann.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de