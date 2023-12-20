Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsimmigrationstatisticsfree statejoachim herrmanncsubirth rateukraineforthbavariarefugees

Bavaria grows due to immigration, birth rate declines

The number of people in Bavaria is growing steadily. The increase is due to immigrants. The number of births is falling for the second year in a row.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
2 min read
Figures of people of different ages are stuck on window panes. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Figures of people of different ages are stuck on window panes. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Statistics - Bavaria grows due to immigration, birth rate declines

The population in the Free State of Bavaria is growing thanks to immigration from abroad. Last year, the number of people living in Bavaria grew by 192,400 to 13.37 million. This is almost 850,000 more than ten years previously, announced Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) on Wednesday at the presentation of the Statistical Yearbook 2023 in Fürth. Despite a renewed decline in births, the number grew even further to 13.42 million people in the first nine months of the current year.

While internal migration from other parts of the Federal Republic was hardly significant, refugees from Ukraine continued to play the largest role in immigration. In the first nine months of 2023 alone, 12,200 more people immigrated from Ukraine than left again. Syria (7,600) and Turkey (7,300) were the next most important countries. Last year, 63 percent of Bavaria's migration gain was due to Ukraine.

The number of births is set to fall again in 2022, after the number of babies had risen steadily from 2011 to 2021. In 2022, 124,900 children were born in Bavaria, compared to 134,321 in 2021. 2023 will again see a decline in births. The reasons for this are manifold, said the President of the State Statistical Office, Thomas Gößl. They range from possible pull-forward effects of pregnancies in the coronavirus years to childcare problems.

The statistical yearbook contains 177,000 pages of data on all possible areas of life in Bavaria. On Wednesday, Herrmann highlighted the sharp rise in the use of electric cars. From January to September 2023, 448,437 new cars were registered in Bavaria, almost half of which (211,61) were vehicles with alternative drive systems. With an increase of 38.3 percent to 75,591, purely electrically powered vehicles recorded the largest growth. However, this also means a challenge for government agencies to improve the charging infrastructure, said Herrmann.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public