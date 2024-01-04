Agriculture - Bavaria demands full preservation of farmers' benefits

The Bavarian state government has called on the coalition government in Berlin to completely abandon its plans to cut benefits for farmers. Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) criticized the coalition's partial retreat on Thursday as insufficient. "The federal government has finally recognized its serious mistake, but unfortunately only partially," said Füracker in Munich.

The Federal Government originally wanted to abolish both the tax concession for agricultural diesel and the exemption of agricultural vehicles from vehicle tax. This tax exemption is now to remain, while the abolition of the agricultural diesel concession is to remain, albeit for three years.

Füracker called this "completely unacceptable". Farmers and foresters should not have to pay for the budgetary chaos caused by the traffic lights. "Agriculture is of enormous importance for our country and its people, there must be no cuts here," said the CSU politician. "The sector is already facing massive challenges."

Source: www.stern.de