Bundesliga - Baumgart ready for discussions: "Question everything"

Marvin Schwäbe and Davie Selke disagreed with their coach Steffen Baumgart. A coaching discussion? Unnecessary, said the professionals of 1. FC Köln after the sobering 2-0 defeat at 1. FC Union Berlin in the Bundesliga relegation battle. Baumgart himself was more realistic and, in his usual grumpy manner, surprisingly open about the merciless business of soccer. Of course, his position is also being discussed, especially this one, he grumbled into the microphone.

"It's clear in the situation we're in that we're questioning everything, including the coach. It's not about me personally, it's about the overall situation and it doesn't look good for us," said the 51-year-old.

It was left to the individual interpretation of the audience to decide who in Cologne would now question everything and with whom Baumgart himself would go into medias res. With his coaching team? With those responsible at the club? And was everything that happened in the catacombs of his real heart club Union Berlin, of all places, already a disguised willingness to retire in an orderly fashion?

When the Bundesliga resumes on January 13, Cologne will play against 1. FC Heidenheim, the newly promoted team with 20 points, twice as many as 1. FC.

Selke had attested to the coach's "clear announcements" and a "great speech". A break-up would be counterproductive, according to the striker. Goalkeeper Schwäbe described it similarly. Baumgart himself seemed touched and said that they should now "take the emotions away".

The gap between performance and results is the crux of the matter. Cologne played better for almost an hour against Union, but were completely unsettled by the first goal they conceded. "If you watch the whole 90 minutes, nobody cares that I think the result is undeserved," Baumgart complained.

Cologne go into the Christmas break in 17th place in the table. Only second-placed Darmstadt 98 have been worse in their 16 games so far. For this record, the coaching issue is still very quiet in Cologne. The only win in the last nine competitive matches came against Darmstadt. Whether he can still reach the team must be discussed regardless of the friendly words of the players. "So let's have the discussions before we give an answer in any direction," said Baumgart. However, the answer could come to him very quickly.

