Bundesliga - Baumgart ready for discussions about coaching future in Cologne

Even after the next setback in the Bundesliga,Steffen Baumgart has described speculation about his future as coach of 1. FC Köln as pointless. "It's clear, in the situation we're in, that we're questioning everything, including the coach. It's not about me personally, it's about the situation as a whole and it doesn't look good for us," said the 51-year-old after the 2-0 defeat in the Bundesliga at his former club 1. FC Union Berlin.

Baumgart ruled out a quick-fire resignation. "It's clear that we're thinking in all directions. What they will look like will certainly not be communicated to them tonight," said the Cologne coach. FC 1 go into the short Christmas break in 17th place in the table and in a direct relegation place. Cologne were the better team for a long time against Union, but were unable to find an answer after conceding the first goal.

Baumgart was asked whether he believed he could still provide new impetus for his team in the relegation battle. His answer was twofold: "I think we should take away the emotions now. If we look at the pure performance, then I think yes, if we look at the results of the last few weeks, it's clear that there will be discussions, that's part of it. So let's have the discussions before we give an answer in any direction," said Baumgart.

Source: www.stern.de