Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssoccer leaguebundesligacolognesoccerberlinnorth rhine-westphaliasteffen baumgartgermanyfuture1. fc union berlin1. fc cologne

Baumgart ready for discussions about coaching future in Cologne

Steffen Baumgart was really annoyed by the defeat at Union Berlin. The coach knows that his job is at stake. He finds discussions normal, but there are no answers yet.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Coach Steffen Baumgart of 1. FC Köln looks concentrated. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Coach Steffen Baumgart of 1. FC Köln looks concentrated. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Baumgart ready for discussions about coaching future in Cologne

Even after the next setback in the Bundesliga,Steffen Baumgart has described speculation about his future as coach of 1. FC Köln as pointless. "It's clear, in the situation we're in, that we're questioning everything, including the coach. It's not about me personally, it's about the situation as a whole and it doesn't look good for us," said the 51-year-old after the 2-0 defeat in the Bundesliga at his former club 1. FC Union Berlin.

Baumgart ruled out a quick-fire resignation. "It's clear that we're thinking in all directions. What they will look like will certainly not be communicated to them tonight," said the Cologne coach. FC 1 go into the short Christmas break in 17th place in the table and in a direct relegation place. Cologne were the better team for a long time against Union, but were unable to find an answer after conceding the first goal.

Baumgart was asked whether he believed he could still provide new impetus for his team in the relegation battle. His answer was twofold: "I think we should take away the emotions now. If we look at the pure performance, then I think yes, if we look at the results of the last few weeks, it's clear that there will be discussions, that's part of it. So let's have the discussions before we give an answer in any direction," said Baumgart.

Information about the game on the Bundesliga homepage

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public