- Baumgart: "It's good to be with HSV"

Steffen Baumgart has repeatedly emphasized how much he enjoys being at Hamburger SV. However, ahead of the first round DFB-Pokal match against Regionalliga side SV Meppen on Sunday (6:00 PM/Sky), he's particularly glad to be HSV's coach. After all, he's had unpleasant experiences with the Hamburgers in the DFB-Pokal as an opposing coach.

In 2019, he lost with SC Paderborn against HSV, but his team ended up getting promoted at the end of the season, so the defeat was bearable. In 2021, Baumgart was knocked out in the round of 16 with 1. FC Köln in a penalty shootout against the northerners, a loss that still bothers him.

"One of the most horrible experiences I've had in the DFB-Pokal was against HSV," Baumgart said about that defeat. "I still carry that with me today. That's why it's good that I'm here now."

SV Meppen awaits HSV with a new coach

SV Meppen, who are winless in the Regionalliga Nord and have already changed coaches after just three games, will be a challenge HSV can handle. Adrian Alipour has been replaced by Lucas Beniermann.

This development makes the Sunday duel a bit more complex. "I think something will change. I think the new coach will be more offensive," Baumgart said, still expecting his team to advance. "We'll have a successful Sunday if we approach it as concentrated as I imagine," said the HSV coach, who will have to do without the injured Jean-Luc Dompe and Dennis Hadzikadunic.

Despite his positive experiences at Hamburger SV, Steffen Baumgart reminds himself of the challenges SC Paderborn faced against HSV in the DFB-Pokal, specifically the heartbreaking loss in 2019. In the upcoming DFB-Pokal match, SC Paderborn's new coach, Lucas Beniermann, will bring a fresh approach to SV Meppen, adding an extra layer of complexity to HSV's task.

Read also: