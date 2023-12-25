Ski jumping - Battle for the eagle: The most important facts about the Four Hills Tournament

Two countries, four ski jumps, one golden eagle: starting this Friday, the ski jumping Four Hills Tournament will once again be all about sporting prestige and a lot of money for the winner.

The jumps are traditionally held in Oberstdorf (December 29), Garmisch-Partenkirchen (January 1), Innsbruck (January 3) and Bischofshofen (January 6). The German fans are hoping for the first overall tour victory for a DSV eagle since Sven Hannawald's triumph in 2002. The most important questions and answers about the 72nd edition of the ski jumping spectacle.

Who are the favorites?

The top favorite comes from Austria and knows how to win the tour: Stefan Kraft is the best jumper of the season so far. The 30-year-old, who was already Tour champion in 2014/15, has won five out of eight competitions. Kraft also won the dress rehearsal in Engelberg, Switzerland. A trio of German challengers has formed behind Kraft. Andreas Wellinger, Karl Geiger and senior team member Pius Paschke are also among the favorites.

Wellinger has shown the greatest consistency of the German team so far. The 28-year-old has jumped onto the podium four times. Only once did he not finish in the top five. Geiger and Paschke have achieved what Wellinger is still lacking this season: both have already enjoyed victories. Geiger won both competitions at the German home event in Klingenthal. The 33-year-old Paschke sensationally won the penultimate competition before the tour.

The tour winners of the past two years, Halvor Egner Granerud from Norway and Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan, have not shown their brilliant form so far this winter. However, Kobayashi in particular, who has already won the tour twice, should not be written off.

What does the winner get?

In addition to the golden eagle, the overall winner of the tour can also look forward to a financial bonus from the state. The champion receives 100,000 Swiss francs (around 105,000 euros). In addition, there is the usual World Cup prize money from the Fis World Ski Federation for the individual competitions. These are paid out in stages to the top 30 athletes in each competition. At the Four Hills Tournament, winning the qualification is also worthwhile. This is worth 3000 francs (around 3160 euros).

What is the situation with a tour for women?

It is clear that a Four Hills Tournament for female ski jumpers is on the cards. But when and how remains to be seen. With the so-called "Two Nights Tour", the jumpers want to come closer together. For the first time, they are holding World Cups around the turn of the year on the traditional Tournament hills in Garmisch-Partenkirchen (December 30) and Oberstdorf (January 1).

"We just need to tweak a few things so that we have a complete tour," says the World Champion in the team and mixed team, Selina Freitag. Olympic champion Wellinger says: "They should get the chance for a Four Hills Tournament. It's a process that's still going on, where the ladies are developing extremely well."

There are currently still too many organizational problems for a complete women's tour with competitions in all four locations. The ski associations from Germany and Austria are working together to solve them. A tour premiere for the female ski jumpers as early as next year is not out of the question.

Where can you watch the jumps?

For all those who are not watching live on the ski jump, there is once again a comprehensive TV offer. ARD and ZDF traditionally split the coverage of the tour. ARD will be covering the qualifications and competitions at the opening competition in Oberstdorf and the final competition in Bischofshofen, Austria. ZDF will be present in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Innsbruck. All qualifications and competitions can also be seen on Eurosport. The "Two Nights Tour" will be broadcast in full by Eurosport. ARD will also be reporting on the first women's jumping competition, while ZDF will be covering the New Year's competition of the athletes around triple world champion Katharina Schmid.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de