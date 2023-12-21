Fire department operation - Batteries explode in container in industrial area

A fire on the premises of a waste disposal company in Karlsbad (Karlsruhe district) has caused damage of around 25,000 euros. Batteries stored in containers caught fire on Thursday night for an initially unknown reason and exploded near a warehouse, according to a police spokesman. It was initially assumed that the explosions had come from the warehouse.

According to the spokesman, the fire department prevented the flames from spreading to the adjacent building. The police suspect a technical defect as the cause. There are no indications of arson, said the spokesman. The investigation is still ongoing.

