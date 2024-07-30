- Bathing area in the open-air season: 'underground' visitor numbers

The prolonged, hot and dry summer has so far been elusive in Hamburg. This has also affected the current visitor numbers of the outdoor pools in the Hanseatic city. "We're doing poorly in terms of visitor numbers," said Bathland spokesperson Michael Dietel to the German Press Agency in Hamburg.

Outdoor Pool locations in Hamburg

The summer started late and was rather changeable. "We only opened the outdoor pools on June 24th because there were still single-digit night temperatures and the risk of rain was high." Unfortunately, the good weather didn't last long, so the outdoor pools closed again a week later. Now, however, the 13 outdoor pool locations - if possible - will remain open throughout the holidays. "We're pushing through."

Bathland hopes for a consistent remainder of the summer

15 degrees and continuous rain would be a reason to close the outdoor pool gates, but Dietel hopes for a more consistent remainder of the summer. And above all, less changeable weather. "It's difficult in more than one way. If the summer were really great, we could bring staff from the indoor pools. The changeable weather makes it difficult and we have to cover everything." This is not always easy due to staff shortages. In the future, the company may have to choose between indoor and outdoor pools at some locations.

Temperatures of up to 27 degrees are expected in Hamburg in the coming days, which will also attract many families to the pools. Therefore, Dietel once again urgently appeals to all parents to always keep an eye on their children and to bring additional support from friends and family if there are several children. It's often frightening how carelessly some parents handle their children.

Smartphones distract parents

The lifeguards have to intervene and rescue children preventively about ten times a week because they have unnoticedly entered deeper water. Often, the parents are distracted by their phones. Therefore, the staff now specifically distributes corresponding flyers to the parents. Those who still do not comply "will be thrown out," said Dietel further.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, Free time at the outdoor pools is still an option for many locals in Hamburg, with temperatures predicted to rise in the coming days. However, it's crucial for parents to keep a close eye on their children during these visits, as distractions like smartphones can lead to preventable accidents.

