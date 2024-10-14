Bath and Body Works expresses regret over marketing candles resembling Ku Klux Klan headgear.

The label on the candle, titled "Snowed In," showcases a stylish paper snowflake. However, numerous individuals on social media drew parallels between it and the hoods and robes worn by Ku Klux Klan members. The KKK is known as one of the "longest-standing and most notorious" hate groups in the U.S., as per the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Anti-Defamation League declares that the very image of the Klan's hood has evolved into a symbol of hatred.

The candle has been taken down from Bath and Body Works' website and physical stores, with the company confessing to CNN in a statement that its design was "unintentional."

"At Bath and Body Works, we prioritize hearing from our staff and customers and making amends for any mishaps, even unintentional ones like this one," a spokesperson stated. "We express our apologies to anyone we've upset and are actively working to eliminate this item from our inventory and evaluating our procedures moving forward."

Users on Reddit pounced on the design decision, labeling it a "klandle" or a "Klan Christmas Candle." A few individuals who attempted to purchase the candle after the controversy stirred up late last week claimed that their orders had been cancelled.

The now-canceled candle is available on eBay, with one individual attempting to sell it for $350. The company did not react to a request for comment.

Candles hold a significant place in Bath and Body Works' collection, which has expanded past soaps and lotions. Annually, the retailer introduces a range of holiday-scented candles that contribute to around 40% of its total annual sales, as per an analyst.

Despite the candle's significant contribution to Bath and Body Works' annual sales, the business decision to sell it led to widespread backlash due to its resemblance to Ku Klux Klan attire. To mitigate the damage, Bath and Body Works has apologized, acknowledged the mistake, and is taking steps to remove the item from its inventory.

Read also: