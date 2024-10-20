Bastiaan Woudt eliminates the vibrancy from existence's fabric

Simplistic and sculptural, vividly depicted in black and white, characterize the photographs of Dutch artist Bastiaan Woudt. Presently, his captivating work can be viewed in Berlin, where he recently discussed new projects with AI and his sources of motivation with ntv.de.

Once you lay your eyes on a Woudt image, you won't forget it. Subjects seem to hover weightlessly within empty space, exaggerated hats often serving as accentuators, amplifying the sculptural, almost abstract quality. The minimalist elegance sets his portrait photographs apart, rendering them instantly recognizable.

Whether Woudt is capturing models for high-end fashion brands such as Chanel, prominent publications like Vogue, or on private excursions to Nepal, Morocco, or other destinations, his signature remains impeccably balanced and distinctive. The dynamic, crystalline allure of shapes and dramatic moments can currently be experienced at the "Rhythm" exhibition, housed within Berlin's Jaeger Art Gallery.

Compelling photographers like Richard Avedon and Irving Penn have long occupied a place within Woudt's heart since his younger days. Their exceptional visual language intrigues him as much now as it did then. With the arrival of his first child, this passion transformed into an obsession, later evolving into a career.

Upon their birth, he invested in a camera to chronicle his son's every growth milestone. This newfound fascination with photography eventually led to the abandonment of a long-cherished culinary ambition, that of opening his own restaurant. He spent a self-imposed year experimenting to see if he could make a living as a photographer elsewhere. This was in 2009.

Monochromatic Vision

He started off on the humble path, taking portraits of families or businesspeople, or photographing properties for real estate agents. However, he soon found this tedious and realized the allure of monochromatic photography. "I found it interesting to remove color from reality. We're continually surrounded by shades and a never-ending flood of images. But seeing the world in black and white brings a new perspective," he revealed during an interview with ntv.de. Since then, he has devoted himself entirely to the timeless beauty of black and white, now embracing its endless depths for more than a decade.

Through his masterful control of light and shadow, the 37-year-old autodidact born in Amsterdam quickly gained traction in his new artistic endeavor. After two years, he began refining his unique style, focusing on the intricate play of light and shadows, and exploring the human figure.

Woudt's aims extend beyond simply capturing reality; His work employs the removal of elements through Photoshop to create nearly monochromatic images containing powerful contrasts. This technique allows him to emphasize form and silhouette, resulting in striking photographic compositions.

The marriage between technology, human creativity, and artistry is at the forefront of modern photography. Conversations surrounding artificial intelligence are gaining momentum, and it's only a matter of time before a clear distinction between manipulated and authentic imagery becomes blurred. Woudt, however, remains optimistic. He sees technology not as a threat to photographers, but as a panacea that has only just begun to reveal its immense potential.

Bastiaan Woudt has recently turned to incorporating AI into his work, drawing inspiration from the seemingly endless possibilities that this technology offers. A novice at first, he eventually found his sweet spot, utilizing AI as a canvas upon which to explore new dimensions of his talents. This symbiotic relationship between artificial learning and human creativity is what captivates him the most.

The completion of this "mixed media project" invariably takes a substantial amount of time and dedication. Woudt likens the laborious process to that of a curator, using digital tools to sculpt and refine each image until the end result is to his satisfaction. He then employs specialized Japanese paper for each piece, transforming fanciful concepts into tangible, captivating artworks.

Each individual artwork produced is unique, bearing the undeniable mark of Belgium-born Woudt's distinctive style. Deliberately employing AI to slow the process down, he aggressively contrasts age-old methodologies with future-focused technology, creating a distinct and timeless aesthetic that never ceases to captivate.

Bastian Woodt turned his photography passion into a reality, gaining artist recognition. Luckily for him, his hometown of Bergen, situated on the Dutch coast, played host to his first museum exhibit at Museum Kranenburgh two years ago. He describes the experience as something distinctly special. Images of his muse were displayed as well. One of his earliest models was TinoDena. Woodt shares that he didn't need to elaborate on his intentions with her; she instinctively grasped his vision. Their connection resulted in a natural coherence that resonates through the pictures.

Bastian Woodt's "Rhythm", JAEGER ART, until 16th November, Brunnenstraße 161, 10119 Berlin

For the book "Champions", by Bastian Woodt, published by 1605 Collective, €75 here**

The photographs of Bastiaan Woudt have garnered attention beyond the Netherlands, with his "Rhythm" exhibition currently showcased at Berlin's Jaeger Art Gallery. This exhibit is a testament to his successful transition from capturing local portraits to gaining international recognition as an artist.

