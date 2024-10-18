Basketeers from Bavaria clinch thrilling three-point contest triumph over Parisians

The German basketball titans, FC Bayern Munich and Alba Berlin, painted contrasting pictures in the EuroLeague. Bayern, the reigning champions, bounced back with a thrilling 109-107 triumph over Paris Basketball, while Berlin suffered a harsh 71-78 defeat at the hands of Fenerbahce Istanbul.

With this victory, Munich found themselves tentatively nestled in the heart of the table, mainly due to Carsen Edwards' impressive 32-point display from the United States. As for Berlin, they slid back into the danger zone, and a dismal fourth round might see them kick off the bottom edge of the table again.

Munich seized the lead for the first time post the initial phase and built a formidable 13-point cushion at the start of the second half. However, the home team lost their groove after the interval, allowing Paris to squeeze back into contention momentarily. The final quarter saw Munich reasserting their dominance, yet the game remained teetering on the edge until the final buzzer.

With 52 seconds remaining, Napier drained a crucial three-pointer to extend Bayern's lead to 106-101. Napier almost turned into a tragic hero in the blink of an eye, his turnover gifting Paris a golden opportunity to snatch victory. Fortunately for Munich, TJ Shorts, a former Bonn player, missed the shot when it mattered most.

On the other hand, Berlin led Istanbul by a hair's breadth throughout the first half, but the visitors from the Bosporus gradually regained control and established a 12-point advantage. Despite Martin Hermannsson's 13 points being Berlin's top score, it was not sufficient to prevent their sixth defeat in the last eight matches.

Munich's success against Paris Basketball in basketball further solidified their position in the EuroLeague, keeping their dream of retaining the title alive. Meanwhile, Alba Berlin's defeat to Fenerbahce Istanbul in basketball has added pressure, as they risk slipping further down the table and facing relegation struggles.

Read also: