Tournament in Lille - Basketball players surprise at Olympics

Led by WNBA star Satou Sabally, the German women's basketball team caused a big surprise at their Olympic debut. On Monday in Lille, the German team defeated European champions Belgium 83:69 (46:25) and took a significant step towards the knockout round in Paris.

Sabally, who had been sidelined for months due to shoulder surgery, was the top scorer with 17 points for the German team, which had qualified for the Olympics for the first time ever. Other double-digit scorers included WNBA players Nyara Sabally and Leonie Fiebich, youngster Frieda Bühnert, and point guard Alexis Peterson. Nyara Sabally had to be substituted late in the game after a collision with a teammate.

Germany's next group game is against Japan on Thursday (11:00 AM). Their final preliminary round opponent will be top favorites USA on Sunday.

Fiebich leads the team initially

The German team showed no nerves at their Olympic debut, with star player Satou Sabally fit for the opening game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy despite feeling unwell the day before. Fiebich, 24, from WNBA club New York Liberty, took charge in the first quarter, hitting two crucial three-pointers early on to calm the predominantly Belgian crowd.

Germany coped well with the absence of long-standing performers Svenja Brunckhorst and Sonja Greinacher, who had also qualified for the 3x3 Olympic team and had to choose between the two competitions. They ultimately chose the 3x3 in Paris, with the German Basketball Federation finding a high-quality replacement in American Peterson.

Brunckhorst watches from Paris

Brunckhorst and Greinacher could watch the game from Paris, where they will start in the 3x3 competition against the USA on Tuesday. By halftime, the German team had surprisingly built a 21-point lead.

In the second half, Belgium increased their pace and intensity, reducing the deficit to 11 points (36:47) within minutes. The German team weathered the storm and extended their lead to 55:36.

A 20-year-old takes responsibility

However, the German team, which played mostly in a nine-player rotation, started to tire. Nyara Sabally had to leave the court after a collision, but the lead remained 18 points going into the final quarter. Young talent Bühnert (20) stepped up and secured the unexpected victory.

