basketball great Mutombo succumbs at 58 years old.

NBA titan Dikembe Mutombo has bid farewell. Standing tall at 7'2", this Hall of Fame inductee clocked in at 58 years old. The NBA officially announced his departure, claiming he succumbed to a brain tumor, with his loved ones by his side. Mutombo graced the NBA from 1991 to 2009, leaving an indelible mark as a formidable force. As former German NBA star Detlef Schrempf put it, "This hurts badly." He shared his sentiments, reminiscing about spent All-Star weekends with Mutombo at various events, appreciating him as a kind soul who made an impact.

Mutombo commenced his NBA journey with the Denver Nuggets, later moving on to the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, and New York Knicks before donning the Houston Rockets' jersey from 2004 to 2009. He was a regular in the NBA All-Star games, earning the title eight times, and was acknowledged as the Defensive Player of the Year twice. His enshrinement into the Hall of Fame came in 2015. Mutombo became synonymous with his index finger, yes, the one he'd shake at opponents after denying their shots, proclaiming: "Not on my watch!"

Post his basketball retirement, Mutombo readily channeled his energy towards charitable and philanthropic endeavors. He also co-founded a foundation, with folklore suggesting his multi-lingual flair enabled him to navigate nine different languages. In 2020, his family broke the news of his brain tumor battle. Speaking on his passing, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver fondly remembered him as, "Dikembe Mutombo towered above us all, not just on the court, but through his dedication to making the world a better place."

