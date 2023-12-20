Olympic Games - Basketball coach wants Schröder as flag bearer - "He has to"

German national basketball coach Gordon Herbert has called for his captain Dennis Schröder to be the flag bearer for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"He has to! He's world champion and MVP of the World Cup - it doesn't get any better than that. He's also done a lot for Germany and basketball in the country. Dennis would be the right choice," the 64-year-old head coach told Sport Bild.

Schröder himself had made similar comments after the World Cup title in Manila. "I have to carry the flag! If not now, then when? It would be a great honor for me," the 30-year-old told Bild. Basketball star Dirk Nowitzki, who has since retired, carried the flag at the opening ceremony in Beijing in 2008. There is likely to be serious competition for Paris, for example in the person of Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev. The Olympic Games run from July 26 to August 11.

Herbert criticized the fact that the Olympic basketball preliminary round is being held in Lille and not in Paris. "It's disappointing that we're not playing in Paris. The French players and the federation have already commented on this. They are anything but enthusiastic," said the Canadian. Herbert expressed two wishes for 2024: he would like to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and go to a Coldplay concert. "And I have one plan: I want to go salmon fishing on the west coast of Canada in the spring."

