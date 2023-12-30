Basketball - Basketball coach Trinchieri signs in Lithuania

Long-serving Bundesliga coach Andrea Trinchieri is moving to top Lithuanian basketball club Zalgiris Kaunas. The 55-year-old Italian has signed a contract with the Euroleague team until the end of the 2024/25 season, as Zalgiris announced on Saturday.

Trinchieri won the German championship three times with the Bamberg basketball team from 2014 to 2018. He was denied this success with FC Bayern from 2020 to 2023; the Munich club celebrated two cup titles with him. His time at Bayern ended after the semi-final exit in the Bundesliga play-offs and he has been without a club ever since. Kaunas is well behind the play-off places in the Euroleague with just 5 wins from 17 games.

Announcement Kaunas, Lithuanian

Source: www.stern.de