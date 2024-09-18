Basketball analyst Adrian Wojnarowski bids farewell to ESPN to assume the role of basketball team manager at his former university.

Wojnarowski is stepping away from journalism to assume the general manager position for the men's basketball team at his former university, St. Bonaventure, as he announced.

"Thirty-seven years ago, The Hartford Courant provided me with my first byline, and I've never lost the excitement for it all. This profession has significantly influenced my life, but I've chosen to retire from ESPN and the news industry," Wojnarowski shared on social media. "I comprehend the time and effort involved in this role, but I no longer feel compelled to invest in it.

"Time is a valuable commodity, and I'd prefer to allocate it towards activities that hold greater personal significance for me. I am deeply grateful to the numerous mentors, colleagues, subjects, and stories that have enriched my life, as well as the loyalty and generosity of my readers and viewers."

ESPN authority figure Jimmy Pitaro commended Wojnarowski's accomplishments throughout his tenure.

"I've had the pleasure of working with, and admiring, Woj since our collaborations in 2007 at Yahoo!. His drive and dedication are unmatched, and his exceptional talent and fearlessness set him apart in the industry. He has raised the bar at ESPN, and the devotion he's shown to the craft and fans is the stuff of legend," Pitaro stated in a press release. "Although we'll miss his daily contributions, we fully understand his motivation to pursue a more balanced lifestyle."

"We wish him success in his upcoming chapter and appreciate his collective gratitude and support."

Wojnarowski joined ESPN in 2017 as its senior NBA insider, following nearly a decade at Yahoo Sports. He also served at The Record of NJ, The Fresno Bee, and The Waterbury (Conn.) Republican-American.

"After covering numerous teams over the years, I'm returning to my own," he added.

As an advisor to the St. Bonaventure coaching staff, the distinguished journalist will facilitate the exploration of name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities, navigate the transfer portal, fundraise, and recruit, among other responsibilities.

"I am honored and humbled by the chance to contribute to St. Bonaventure, Coach Mark Schmidt, and our exceptional Atlantic 10 men's basketball team," Wojnarowski stated. "In the shifting landscape of college sports, I'm excited to affiliate with a championship program that offers a blend of high-level basketball, extensive television exposure, professional preparation, and NIL possibilities, along with a nurturing, intimate academic environment."

St. Bonaventure completed the prior season with a record of 20-13 overall and 9-9 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Wojnarowski, who graduated from the institution in 1991, was named Alumnus of the Year in 2019 and was inducted into the Russell Jandoli School's Wall of Distinguished Graduates.

Wojnarowski's formal introduction will unfold on Wednesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. ET.

"During his time at ESPN, Wojnarowski consistently showcased his passion for sports, often breaking ground-breaking news in the NBA world."

"Despite his new role as the general manager for the men's basketball team, Wojnarowski still remains deeply connected to the world of sports, hoping to apply his expertise to help the team succeed."

