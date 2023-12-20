Chemistry - BASF appoints board member Markus Kamieth as new CEO

The chemical company BASF is making its Board of Executive Directors member Markus Kamieth its new CEO. The 53-year-old manager will succeed outgoing CEO Martin Brudermüller (62) at the end of the Annual General Meeting on April 25, the DAX-listed company announced on Wednesday following a decision by the Supervisory Board. Kamieth has been a member of the Board of Executive Directors since 2017 and has been responsible for the China business and several other business areas. Brudermüller has led BASF since 2018 and will retire in April.

