Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmartin brudermüllerpersonalitiesbasfludwigshafengermanyChemistrychemical groupannual general meeting

BASF appoints board member Markus Kamieth as new CEO

The chemical company BASF is making its Board of Executive Directors member Markus Kamieth its new CEO. The 53-year-old manager will succeed outgoing CEO Martin Brudermüller (62) at the end of the Annual General Meeting on April 25, the DAX-listed company announced on Wednesday following a...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
The then new member of the Board of Executive Directors of the chemical company BASF, Markus....aussiedlerbote.de
The then new member of the Board of Executive Directors of the chemical company BASF, Markus Kamieth, sits at the company's Annual General Meeting. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Chemistry - BASF appoints board member Markus Kamieth as new CEO

The chemical company BASF is making its Board of Executive Directors member Markus Kamieth its new CEO. The 53-year-old manager will succeed outgoing CEO Martin Brudermüller (62) at the end of the Annual General Meeting on April 25, the DAX-listed company announced on Wednesday following a decision by the Supervisory Board. Kamieth has been a member of the Board of Executive Directors since 2017 and has been responsible for the China business and several other business areas. Brudermüller has led BASF since 2018 and will retire in April.

Announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public