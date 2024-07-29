Skip to content
BASF: 14 people slightly injured in explosion and fire

A smoke cloud is visible from a distance and the Fire Department is on site. The company emphasizes: At no time was there a danger to the population.

BASF: The population was never at risk (archive photo)
In a explosion followed by a fire at BASF Chemicals' plant in Ludwigshafen, 14 employees have been reportedly injured according to the company. A spokesperson for the second largest city in Rhineland-Palatinate stated this. The fire has been put out by the on-site fire department.

Both inside and outside the premises, environmental measurement vehicles were on the move. These were able to detect slightly elevated levels of hydrocarbons within the site and in adjacent areas. "There was no danger to the population at any time," the company stated. The explosion reportedly occurred in the Süd section of the world's largest chemical company.

