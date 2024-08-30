- Basel's ESC sees Positive Reception in Surrounding German Border Communities

The Selection of Basel as ESC 2025 Host Provokes Excitement in Southwest Germany's Depths.

The announcement of Basel as the host city for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) ignites joy and high hopes in the deep southwest of Germany. Mayor Jörg Lutz of Lörrach, an independent leader, shared this with the German Press Agency, expressing confidence that the event will positively impact the entire Switzerland-French Alsace-Germany tri-national region.

The ESC's grand finale is scheduled for May 17, 2023, just a stone's throw away from the German border in Basel. This event will echo the motto of "bridging borders", making it an extraordinary occasion. With this, Basel, the third-largest city in Switzerland, beat Geneva's western competition, as announced by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

More than 35 countries participate in the vibrant, colorful festival at ESC, each competing to emerge as the most popular music sensation. Over 150 million people tune in for the final telecast, and millions more watch the delightful performances on YouTube.

Lörrach Prepares for a Visitor Rush

Lörrach, a city with a population of around 49,000, anticipates a positive impact from the grand event. With its numerous attractions and accommodations, it is poised to benefit from the influx of ESC visitors.

Mayor Lutz expressed his belief that many ESC enthusiasts will also explore Lörrach, appreciating the city's charms.

Similarly, Diana Stöcker, Mayor of Weil am Rhein, also mentioned potential gains for the tri-national region. She talked about forthcoming collaborative efforts to enhance infrastructure and security across borders. Located right on the Swiss border and home to approximately 31,000 inhabitants, Weil am Rhein stands ready to welcome its international guests.

Can the ESC usher in the "40-country corner"?

Lörrach's Mayor Lutz had previously pledged in the Basel application video that the contest would transform the tri-national region into a "40-country corner". Hotel prices in Basel have already surged to several hundred euros per night for humble lodgings, prior to the formal announcement.

The contest will take place in St. Jakobshalle, a famous tennis hall known for its large-scale events, accommodating 12,000 people. Additionally, the nearby St. Jakob-Park football stadium, capable of seating 20,000 people, will provide complementary broadcasting facilities. Estimated costs for this event come in at around 30 to 35 million Swiss francs (approximately 37 million euros).

Lastly, Switzerland's hosting role in the 2025 ESC was confirmed post-Nemo's success at the 68th ESC this year in Swedish Malmö. This event brings together public broadcasting organizations, primarily from Europe and EBU members, who compete with their best musical performances to receive the highest honors. The victorious country usually hosts the following ESC celebration.

