Bas calls for more commitment against anti-Semitism and the far right

Regarding right-wing extremism, Bas said that politics alone could not solve this problem. This was also a task for civil society. "Xenophobia and anti-Semitism will not simply disappear. Many citizens are too quiet in the face of these dangers," warned the President of the Bundestag.

Bas was skeptical about the possibility of banning the AfD. "Just because we ban a party doesn't mean we can get this mindset out of people's heads," she said. However, the President of the Bundestag expressed optimism that the feared shift to the right could still be prevented in the 2024 European elections and the state elections in eastern Germany. To achieve this, the democratic parties would have to set about solving people's problems "one by one".

With regard to anti-Semitism, Bas also called on citizens to oppose it. "I really ask myself: where are you all?" she told the Tagesspiegel. Many Jews in Germany currently feel left alone. "They also feel indifference and wonder why so few are protesting against anti-Semitism in our country," said the President of the Bundestag.

She herself is trying to counter anti-Semitism with the "Never again is now" alliance. However, according to the police, only around 3,000 people attended a demonstration organized by the alliance in Berlin at the beginning of December. Bas therefore called for a "loud and visible sign against anti-Semitism, racism, hatred and hate speech". She therefore wanted to "take the alliance further and go into schools, youth associations and sports clubs to promote peaceful coexistence".

Since the attack on Israel by the radical Islamic group Hamas on October 7, the Federal Criminal Police Office has recorded more than 1,100 anti-Semitic crimes in Germany in relation to the Middle East conflict alone up to December 21.

Source: www.stern.de