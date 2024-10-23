Barrymore and Anderson make a bare-chested appearance

In the latest episode of her talk show, the elegantly dressed actress Drew Barrymore shockingly grabs a cotton pad and micellar water to erase her makeup. Her co-host Valerie Bertinelli joins in, both revealing their bare faces to a vast audience. The trio is then joined by the woman who inspired them all: Pamela Anderson. The ladies discuss the recent no-makeup trend during the "Bare is Beautiful" segment of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"Isn't it liberating?", Anderson asks the hosts and the audience, all makeup-free. "Doesn't it feel like a breath of freedom? I feel free. I admit, it took some time. I had my ups and downs with it, but we're all our own toughest critics," the 57-year-old shares.

But that's not the end of it: "Excuse me, but if we're really going to be honest here...", Barrymore cuts in, and begins pulling at her hair until she holds a handful of hair extensions, which she subsequently discards. The 49-year-old reveals that menopause has caused her hair to thin out. She had been using extensions to conceal it. Anderson commends Barrymore for this decision: "Wow, that's fantastic! Yes, get rid of them, you don't need them. You still have plenty of hair and it's beautiful. It's good hair, not bad!"

"Who am I, truly?"

As the discussion continues, Barrymore asks Anderson about her first makeup-free appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2023: "I wanted to remember who I was," the 90s sex symbol answers. "A few years ago, it dawned on me, and I just shook my head and wondered: 'Who am I, truly?' So, I went back to my garden and started planting things, connecting with nature, and revisiting the trees that have known me since I was born," Anderson explains.

She yearned to reconnect with the earth, she says: "I bought my grandmother's estate and restored it. I just started taking everything back. And then I started showing up without makeup. And then I realized: 'Oh, I feel great just being myself'," the Canadian reminisces. Since then, she's never left the house with makeup on.

"I finally feel at ease in my own skin"

Recently, Pamela Anderson attended the "Women of the Year" awards in New York City in early October, without spending hours in the makeup chair beforehand. Similarly, she graced the special digital cover of "Glamour," which she proudly shared on her Instagram account. The magazine named her "Global Woman of the Year."

"I have no issue with makeup, but I felt it looked better on me when I was in my twenties," the 57-year-old shares in the accompanying interview. "In your fifties, you're at a crossroads. You question: 'Do I want to chase youth forever, or do I want to accept myself?'" She concluded: "I finally feel at ease in my own skin."

After their bare-faced discussion, Barrymore turns toward the television screen and mentions, "I remember seeing Pamela looking flawless on it back in the day." Later, Anderson expresses her satisfaction with the no-makeup trend, saying, "I love watching myself on television now, without a single layer of makeup."

