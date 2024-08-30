- "Barry Keoghan, renowned from 'Saltburn,' assumes the part" (paraphrased)

The "Peaky Blinders" film, adapted from the TV series, is coming together more clearly. Netflix confirmed as early as June that Cillian Murphy (48) will reprise his renowned role as Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby in the in-house production. Recently, another actor has been added: Barry Keoghan (31) will also join the "Peaky Blinders" film, as stated on Instagram by Netflix.

Filming to commence soon

As of now, Netflix hasn't disclosed the character of Barry Keoghan, the "Calm With Horses" actor. Following Murphy and "Dune" actress Rebecca Ferguson (40), Keoghan becomes the third known cast member. According to industry publication "Deadline," filming for the film, which has been in the works since 2021, is scheduled to start next month in Birmingham. Set during World War II, the story is likely to focus on the younger Peaky Blinders.

The acclaimed British drama series "Peaky Blinders - Gangs of Birmingham" starring Cillian Murphy debuted in 2013 on BBC Two. After six seasons, the final one aired in 2022. Steve Knight (65), the originator of the idea, is also responsible for the film. "I'm genuinely thrilled that this film is happening. It'll be an exhilarating chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' saga. No holds barred. Genuine 'Peaky Blinders' at war," said Knight, expressing his enthusiasm for the project.

