Barron Trump chosen as a Florida delegate for the Republican National Convention.

Barron Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, is one of the family members who have been chosen as delegates for the upcoming Republican National Convention. Other family members selected include Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump. Additionally, Steve Witkoff, a longtime friend and luxury real estate developer of Trump, as well as Sergio Gor, a Trump ally, are also listed as delegates.

CNN contacted the Trump campaign for comment on this matter.

News from NBC News broke out first about Barron Trump's selection.

Prior to the start of Trump's hush money criminal trial, his lawyers had requested May 17 off so he could attend Barron's graduation. A month ago, the judge decided that the proceedings were progressing fast enough to allow Trump to be absent on that day without causing a halt in the trial.

The Republican National Committee's convention is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee in July. In April, the RNC requested the Secret Service to ensure that protesters were kept further away from the convention than initially planned.

RNC counsel Todd Steggerda warned in a letter that the city of Milwaukee's proposed arrangement "could lead to a dangerous situation for attendees and demonstrators," as it plans to put them in a single-block park, "forcing thousands of peaceful individuals to be in very close proximity."

Alexi Worley, a representative for the Secret Service, explained in a statement that the operational security plan for national special events, including the 2024 Republican National Convention, involves an executive steering committee consisting of representatives from the Secret Service and various other federal, state, and local agencies. This plan, she added, is created through a series of comprehensive security assessments in cooperation with partner organizations, with the primary goal of ensuring a high level of safety and security for the event.

Donald Trump, who is widely speculated to be the Republican presidential nominee, has hinted that he will likely announce his running mate during or around the RNC convention in July. He has mentioned various potential running mates in public and private settings.

Kate Sullivan, Shania Shelton, and Daniel Strauss of CNN contributed to this report.

