Barrier-free bathroom: how to make the conversion work

A bathroom that avoids obstacles as much as possible can significantly ease daily life in old age. What to look out for when renovating - and what funding opportunities there are.

Restrictions in old age often creep up unnoticed and are often particularly evident in the bathroom: A cozy bath in the tub becomes a rarity because one fears not being able to get out of it independently again. The tiles on the floor seem to get slipperier by the day. Getting up from the toilet becomes increasingly difficult. And washing out the shampoo in the shower cubicle with the handheld showerhead over one's head was also easier in the past.

The bathroom is the room in the apartment where many inconveniences - and also dangers - lurk for older people and people with restrictions - but there is good news: It can be redesigned with manageable effort so that it can be used safely and comfortably by people of all ages.

Create space for wheelchairs or walking aids

And you don't even need a huge bathroom for that. "Bathrooms in Germany are on average less than ten square meters in size," says Jens Wischmann. He is the managing director of the Association of the German Sanitary Industry in Bonn (VDS). "Yet even on this small area, with clever planning, a barrier-free or at least age-appropriate bathroom can be designed."

What's important is to create as much space as possible so that residents can move around comfortably even with a wheelchair or walking aids. If it becomes too tight in the bathroom for this, for example, the bathtub can be dispensed with and a floor-level or near-floor-level shower installed instead. However, this should not be too small. According to the North Rhine-Westphalia Consumer Center, a size of 1.20 square meters would be desirable for the shower.

However, load-bearing walls do not necessarily have to be demolished for a bathroom renovation. If pipes and lines need to be relocated, large interventions in the wall or floor can be avoided by using wall-mounted installations with stable cladding panels. Such metal support systems are very stable and also offer possibilities for attaching support and grab bars, for example, next to the WC and washbasin.

Elements such as the washbasin or WC can be arranged so that movement paths overlap, creating even more space. If possible, the width of the bathroom door should be increased to at least 80, better 90 centimeters. Also important: The door should open outwards, so that it is not blocked from the inside in case of an accident, advise consumer advocates.

Avoid slippery surfaces

"Practical and space-saving are multifunctional products, such as washbasins with grab bars or rail systems that can be used for both support and hanging towels or for attaching shower seats," says Jens Wischmann.

Height-adjustable washbasins and toilets make it easy for all residents to use them. An under-counter washbasin makes it easier to use in a wheelchair, but also to sit on a stool. And a faucet with a pull-out hose and showerhead at the washbasin is often appreciated by older people when washing their hair.

It can also be useful to place the mirror as directly above the washbasin as possible and to illuminate it well. In general, good lighting is crucial in the bathroom, as older people often have poorer vision and therefore need stronger light. However, it should not be too bright and should not reflect throughout the bathroom. "Tiles on the walls and floor should be rather matt than glossy to avoid glare," advises Jens Wischmann.

Indispensable for bathroom safety is a non-slip floor, even in the shower. The Consumer Advice Centre NRW recommends installing special tiles that remain slip-resistant even when wet and are therefore suitable for showers, such as those in class R 11B. The higher the R value, the more slip-resistant the tile. The degree of slip resistance is classified into groups A to C for wet and barefoot areas.

However, these tiles are slightly textured due to their slip resistance, making them more difficult to clean than smooth tiles.

It's best to involve professionals in the planning of the renovation who are familiar with the market of sanitary products. This could be a qualified sanitary specialist or a specialized interior designer. Welfare associations and housing advice centers can also provide tips.

Finding the right subsidy

As a comprehensive bathroom renovation can quickly cost several thousand euros, it's worth informing yourself about possible subsidies. For example, the KfW bank promotes measures to reduce barriers, including bathroom renovation, through programs such as Barrier Reduction - Investment Grant (455B) and the Kredit Altersgerecht Umbauen (159). According to the Finanztip guide portal, you can sometimes receive a grant of up to €2,500 for individual measures.

For those in need of care, a care allowance from the care insurance can also be considered for bathroom renovation. A recognized care level is required for this. However, the care allowance from the care insurance cannot be combined with KfW funding for the same measure. If you use a care allowance from the care insurance for a barrier-free washbasin, you can apply for KfW funding for other measures such as a barrier-free shower. Separate invoices are important here.

Incidentally, subsidies can be claimed not only by owners of houses or apartments, but also by tenants. However, they must not carry out the renovation measures on their own, but must agree them with their landlord beforehand, explains Anja Franz from the Munich Tenants' Association. In general, landlords must agree to measures for age-appropriate and barrier-free bathroom renovation - unless there are really good reasons against it.

